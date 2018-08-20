Rosa “Rosie” Rooney, 79, Richmond

August 29, 1938 - August 20, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 23, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Rosa “Rosie” Rooney, age 79, who died Monday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary with the Christian Women. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home.

Rosie was born on August 29, 2018 in Elrosa, MN to John and Mary (Stang) Derichs. She married Dennis Rooney on May 26, 1959. Rosie loved baking, cooking, reading, spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with her neighbors. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and Christian Women.

Survivors include her children, Kevin, Kathy (Bill); sister, Dorothy Kemper; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis (May 14, 2018); her parents and 11 siblings.