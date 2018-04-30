Roosevelt Road Corridor Study Focus of Open House Tuesday

ST. CLOUD -- South St. Cloud is growing again and as a result, officials are studying how to handle that growth.

Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says with a new Tech High School under construction and other development interest in the County Road 75 corridor, they wanted to study how to handle the increased traffic that would come with it.

Glaesman says an environmental review 15 years ago pointed to 40th Street South that should be developed into a 4-lane divided street like 33rd Street is becoming. Glaesman says 40th Street is currently an old undeveloped township road. If it is developed, it could be extended out to Highway 23 in Rockville.

There's an open house Tuesday at the Gateway Business Center at 3900 Roosevelt Road. Between 5:00-7:00 p.m., you can get a look at existing traffic volumes in the County Road 75 corridor, future land use changes and viable connecting street options.