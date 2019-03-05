Ronald “Ron” T. Hurkman, 71, Princeton

November 2, 1947 - March 2, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus in Princeton, MN, for Ronald “Ron” T. Hurkman. Ron passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Zimmerman, MN. Rev. Kevin Anderson will officiate the Mass. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ron was born November 2, 1947, in Minneapolis to Marinus and Virginia (Dehinden) Hurkman. He was the youngest of three. Ron spent some of his early childhood in Baudette, MN, (where he later in life enjoyed going back to with friends). He moved to Cambridge/Isanti where he graduated from Cambridge High School in 1966. He met Cathy Dahlquist who was also from the Cambridge/Isanti area, and they were married on October 11, 1979.

Ron and Cathy raised three beautiful children in Zimmerman (Elk Lake), Jessica, Ronda, and Jason. He was a loving and caring Dad, and his children were his universe. Ron was a faithful husband and father and loyal employee of CenterPoint Energy for over 30 years. Over those 30 years at CenterPoint, he made some amazing friends and enjoyed taking them on fishing trips to his old stomping grounds (Baudette). Ron also enjoyed Nascar. He was able to attend and bring his children, grandchild, and friends to many races. Ron loved living on the lake and took great pride that he was able to have such a beautiful place for his children/grandchildren to enjoy, and he took great pride and worked very hard for this. After his retirement he loved just spending days at the lake.

He was proceeded in death by parents, Marinus Hurkman and Virginia Hurkman; and sister, Geraldine Blade.

Loved ones that will miss Ron until they meet again are his beloved wife, Cathy; his children, Jessica (David) Hansen, Ronda (Nate) Larsen, Jason Hurkman; and his grandchildren, Riley Hansen, Thomas Hansen, John Hansen, Ean Hansen, Taylor Larsen, Caylee Hurkman, Reagan Hurkman, and Taryn Hurkman; and all his family and friends.

The family would like to express since thanks for the care and compassion provided by Fairview Home Care and Hospice.