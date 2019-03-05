Ronald “Ron” R. Kelm, 65, Waite Park

August 4, 1953 - March 3, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Ronald “Ron” R. Kelm, age 65 of Waite Park passed away on March 3, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ron was born on August 4, 1953 in St. Cloud to Charles and Ellen (Pearson) Kelm. He grew up in Albany, MN and in 1990, made Waite Park his home. Ron was formally employed with Gold Leaf Plastics. He loved to fish and hang-out in his man cave with many friends. Ron was proud of the many accomplishments his daughter, Miranda made in her nursing career, watching his grandsons, Calvin win hockey championships with his team and just hanging with his grandson, Cody.

Ron is survived by his fiancé, Sandy Habiger of Waite Park; daughter, Miranda Habiger of Sartell; grandson’s, Calvin and Cody Comstock of Sartell; brothers, Gerald Kelm of Rockford and Robert Kelm of Maple Plain. He also leaves behind extended family, Judy (Dale) Richter, Jim (Betty) Habiger, Sharon (Dan) Dunlap, Jerry (Shelly) Habiger, Nancy Habiger and Tammy Habiger.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Charles Kelm; mother, Ellen Kelm; brother, Dennis Kelm and nephew, Jayson Kelm; extended family, George and Bonnie Habiger and Griffin Brickweg.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Community and St. Croix Hospice for the great care that was given to Ron.