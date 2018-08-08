Ronald “Ron” R. Jones, Jr., 61, Sauk Rapids

April 14, 1957 - August 5, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be 4-7 p.m. Friday August 10, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ronald “Ron” R. Jones, Jr. who passed away Sunday at his home.

Ron was born April 14, 1957 in East Los Angeles, CA to Ronald Richard Jones, Sr. & Margie Morris. He married Debra “Deb” Kohn on Sept. 17, 1977. They lived in New Ulm from 1977-2003, Florida for 8 years, and Sauk Rapids since 2011. Ron was a machinist for 20 years, truck driver for 10 years, and a certified Harley Davidson mechanic in Florida. He enjoyed motorcycling, playing guitar and fishing on the Mississippi. Ron was a loving, caring, knowledgeable man who was proud of his family.

Survivors include his wife, Deb of Sauk Rapids; children, Alicia Peebles of St. Cloud and Jonathan (Kahla) Jones of Sauk Rapids; grandkids, Ronald and Maximus Peebles, Chloe, Alexis, and Sadie Jones; mother, Margie Briski; sisters and brothers, Delores (Steve) Brandel, Mike Bailey, Robert (Lisa) Bailey, Phillip Briski, Russel Jones, and Lisa Jones; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his biological father, Ronald; dad, John Briski; and nephew, Daniel Bailey.