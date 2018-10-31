Ronald “Ron” J. Geiselhart, 67, St. Cloud

March 25, 1951 - October 31, 2018

Memorial Services Celebrating the Life of Ronald “Ron” J. Geiselhart will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Ron passed away at the age of 67 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at his home. Pastor Paul Dare will officiate.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services at the Church on Wednesday.

Ron was born March 25, 1951 in Fairmont, Minnesota to Gerald and Ardis (Sheely) Geiselhart. He married Laurel J. Ampe on March 31, 1973 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Ron owned and operated R & L Repair in St. Cloud for over 35 years retiring in 2015. He was a very active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

Ron enjoyed family, traveling, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He will be remembered as a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, and was a man of strong faith.

Ron is survived by his wife, Laurel of 45 years; children, Mathew (Camryn) of Sauk Rapids, Kristin (Adam) Rohde of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Dylan Geiselhart, Taylor Geiselhart, Aiden Rohde; sister and brothers, LeeVae Sluss, Gene (Steve Richardson) Geiselhart, Jonathan Clark; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sweet grandson, Connor.