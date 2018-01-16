Ronald H. Brand, 17, Sauk Rapids

July 3, 2000 - January 11, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2018 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Ronald H. Brand, age 17, who passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at his home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Elizabeth Strenge and Rev. Jeff Sackett will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell and one hour prior to the services on Friday.

Ronald was born on July 3, 2000 to Ronald and Diane (Weber) Brand in St. Cloud. He grew in his faith as a confirmed member of Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell where he was involved with the youth group and took part in many mission trips. Ronald was a Senior at Sauk Rapids High School and was set to graduate with his class in the spring. He played trombone in the school marching band, concert band, and jazz band. He also played football for the Storm. Ronald’s favorite classes to attend were German and Band. He enjoyed Star Wars, the Green Bay Packers, playing 500, cribbage and fishing. Ronald had a great sense of humor and was very sarcastic. He had the gift of walking with others and helping them through their path in life. Ronald had a strong faith that came with many questions but knew God loved him.