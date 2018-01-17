Roma E. (Anderson) Voss, 92

August 21, 1925 - January 15, 2018

Roma E (Anderson) Voss was 92 when she entered into rest on January 15, 2018. She was surrounded with the love of her Savior and her special niece Alicia (Robbins) Chrastil in Lincoln, NE. Roma was born on August 21, 1925 to Frank V and Mayme (Sorenson) Anderson in rural Lincoln. Roma graduated from Waverly High School. Growing up on the farm she was a member of 4-H. After moving to Minnesota she had successful careers and was recognized for her service from Frigidaire. But her first job was being a loving Farmer's wife, canning and cooking the catch of the day or the garden goods. She married (the late) Earl C. Voss and the two of them spent over 40 years together snowmobiling, fishing, playing cards, camping, traveling, gardening and socializing with their many friends. She was a member of Ladies Aid, Lake Koronis Snowmobile Club. Roma loved to crochet, cook, watch T.V. gameshows like Wheel of Fortune, play computer games, take pictures (always had the latest camera) and spend time with friends and family. She adored her companion dogs, most recently her little Maddie. Roma was a member of Eden Valley Church of God. She often told the story of her baptism when they broke the ice at Lake Koronis to save her soul. She studied the bible and shared verses with many.

Surviving family members include sisters-in-law Bonnie Anderson, Mary Jo (Jody) Anderson, Carol Anderson, many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews as well as numerous cousins in Nebraska. She is also survived by step daughters Connie and Sandy and step grandchildren including Tina Toth all of Minnesota.

Roma is also preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harold, Vern, Phil and Glen Anderson, sister Eileen Robbins, step daughter Bev Sommerfeld, and her infant brother.

Memorial service will be held Thursday January 18, 2018 at 7:00 pm at Roper and Sons Funeral Chapel. 4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE. Visitation open at 6:00 p.m. Memorials to Church of God, 553 Maple St N, Eden Valley, MN 55329. Condolences may be written online at roperandsons.com.

An additional service will be held the Eden Valley Church of God on Maple St. N. in Eden Valley, MN on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Visitation will start at 9:30 and the Funeral Service will begin at 10:30. Graveside services will be at 1:00 at Zion Cemetery, where her body will be laid to rest next to her husband for eternity.