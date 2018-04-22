Roland “Rollie” Barthelemy, 88, Cold Spring
June 25, 1929 - April 21, 2018
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Roland “Rollie” Barthelemy age 88, who died Saturday, April 21, at Assumption Home. Interment will be at MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. Monday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.
Rollie was born in St. Cloud, MN to George and Mary (Luckemeyer) Barthelemy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Rollie was chief designer for Coldspring, his work can be seen in the local community and nationwide. He loved the company of family and friends, he took every opportunity he had to spend time with them. Rollie loved the outdoors which included planting shrubs and trees, hunting, camping, and playing golf. He was a teacher to many, willing to help when needed, and had a great sense of humor. Rollie was a member of St. Boniface Parish and was on the Advisory Board of St. Cloud Technical College.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; children, Bradley (Andria), Mark (Rosemary), Jan (Linda), Lisa (Harley), Roxanne, Jeffrey; step-children, Shannon (Greg), Hugh (Kristi), Glen; sister, Mary Jane (Dave); 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jerry, Roger and Tom; granddaughter, Aubrey.