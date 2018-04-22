Roland “Rollie” Barthelemy, 88, Cold Spring

June 25, 1929 - April 21, 2018

Rollie was born in St. Cloud, MN to George and Mary (Luckemeyer) Barthelemy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Rollie was chief designer for Coldspring, his work can be seen in the local community and nationwide. He loved the company of family and friends, he took every opportunity he had to spend time with them. Rollie loved the outdoors which included planting shrubs and trees, hunting, camping, and playing golf. He was a teacher to many, willing to help when needed, and had a great sense of humor. Rollie was a member of St. Boniface Parish and was on the Advisory Board of St. Cloud Technical College.