Rogers Woman Hurt in Crash in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL --A Rogers woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 241 in St. Michael.

A vehicle driven by 36-year-old Aislinn Anderson of Rogers and a pickup driven by a 16-year-old were both driving west. Anderson slowed to make a right turn and was hit from behind by the pickup.

Anderson was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The teenager was not hurt.