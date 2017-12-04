Roger M. Block, 49, St. Cloud

June 10, 1968 – November 29, 2017

Roger Martin Block, age 49, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Swanville Township, MN.

A gathering for friends will be held Friday, December 8, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Roger was born June 10, 1968 in Princeton, MN to Martin J. and Lois J. (Schleif) Block. He married Becky Schlueter on September 11, 2010 in St. Cloud, MN. Roger was a CNA doing home health care for 5 years, then worked for Astec Industry and most recently as a driver for Brenny Transport.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Schlueter-Block of St. Cloud, MN; mother, Louise Jordan of Windom, MN; children, James Bock of Little Falls, MN; Kayla (Levi) Hulsey of Sleepy Eye, MN; Evan Schlueter-Block of St. Cloud, MN and Hannah Schlueter-Block of St. Cloud, MN; brothers and sister, Rick, Ryan, Russell, Daniel and LaVonne.