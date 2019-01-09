Roger “Fuzzy” B. Schmid, 86, Avon

September 21, 1932 - January 8, 2019

Roger “Fuzzy” B. Schmid, age 86 of Avon, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Church of St. Benedict in Avon. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-7:00 PM on Friday, January 11, 2019 and after 9:30 AM on Saturday at St. Benedict’s. Rev. Gregory Miller, O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will be at St. Benedict’s Parish Cemetery on a later date.

Roger was born on September 21, 1932 to Benedict and Lauretta (Ashenbrenner) Schmid in St. Cloud. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School Class of 1950. Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Occupation Forces in Germany from 1955 to 1957. He married Florence “Bobbie” (Rupp) Schmid on February 16, 1963 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Roger was a lifetime member of Church of St. Benedict in Avon, a charter member of Avon Lions Club and life sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, St. Cloud Chapter. He was an owner and operator of Ben’s Distributing, a candy wholesaler for 35 years until retiring at the age of 55. He and Bobbie wintered in Port Aransas, TX for 15 years.

Fuzzy was known for being a very generous person. He was a loving, dedicated husband, father and grandfather. From Alaska to Panama, Fuzzy enjoyed fishing and hunting with many friends and family.

Roger is survived by his wife, Florence “Bobbie” of Avon; children, Thomas (Karen Friedl) Schmid of Anchorage, AK; Sheila (Matthew) Ketcham of Independence, Heidi Schmid (Paul Pearson) of St. Cloud, Laura (Steven) Schmid-Tyler of Cumberland, WI and David (Angela Ciliberto) Schmid of Orono; grandchildren, Gabriel, Audrey and Lucy Ketcham, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Elaine Saccoman, Charles Schmid and Thomas Schmid (infant).

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in his memory are asked to consider Avon Fire and Rescue (P.O. Box 244, Avon, MN 56310).