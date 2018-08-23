Roger E. Williams, 74, Princeton

October 17, 1943 - August 21, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM on Monday, August 27, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Roger E. Williams, age 74, who passed away peacefully at the Elim Home, Princeton, on August 21, 2018. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery following the services.

Roger Everess Williams was born in Austin, Texas, on October 17, 1943, to Richard and Leona Williams. He was raised on a farm in Alexandria, MN, with three brothers and one sister: Darrel, Donavan, Richard “Ricky,” and Shirley. At a young age, he joined the 4-H Club, and he and his milking cow “sis” won many blue ribbons. He was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served honorably as an aircraft mechanic. From there he went to school for mechanics and became one of the best in his field in the country. He was married to Mary Ann Sievert with whom he raised his son, Roger John Williams. He loved to spend time with his friends and family, especially his grandson. His biggest passion was fishing, and he told many stories that were true, unlike many “fishing tales.” After his separation in 2006, he moved to Princeton where he gained many friends whom he held close to his heart. He was a man of great skill and character. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, mischievous sky-blue eyes, and quick wit.