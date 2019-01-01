Roger D. Jones, 63, Long Prairie

December 28, 1955 - December 29, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 PM - 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie, MN, for Roger D. Jones, age 63 who passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at his home in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Roger was born on December 28, 1955 to Dwight “Dude” and Dorothy Jones (Henrikson) in Princeton, MN. He graduated from St. Francis High School in St. Francis, MN and soon after began working for Ware Manufacturing Machine Shop in New Hope, MN. Roger was a valued employee who worked as a supervisor. He retired after spending 30 years with this company. Roger married Tamara Bergmann in 2003. The couple moved to Long Prairie in 2011. Recent health issues made doing some of the things he enjoyed difficult, such as woodworking and fishing. However, he continued to visit with friends and family, which he loved to do.

Roger will be dearly missed by his wife, Tamara; son Joshua Jones, Redmond, WA; brothers Robert (Judy), St. Francis, MN, Bill (Vicky Ajax), Isanti, MN, Russell (Linda) Jones, Cambridge, MN; sister, Kathy (Harold) Steenerson, Bethel, MN; step-daughters Jenny (Jarod) Johnson, Wyoming, MN, Jessica (Ben) Gelle, Stanchfeild, MN, and Tiffany (Josh Larson) Cardey, Anoka, MN; mother-in-law, Charlotte Bergmann, Andover, MN and nine step-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Wallace Bergmann and nephew, Jeff Steenerson.