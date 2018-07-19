Roger A. Wilke, 76, Becker

October 9, 1941 - July 16, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Faith Lutheran Church in Becker for Roger A. Wilke, age 76, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Julie Anderson will officiate and burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Clarissa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Roger was born Oct. 9, 1941 in Graceville. He married Janice “Jan” Marte on Nov. 19, 1962 at St. Isadore’s Catholic Church in Moran. They lived in Clarissa before moving to Becker in 1990. Roger was a farmer and also drove school bus for 19 years. Most recently, for the past nine years, Roger worked as a janitor at Becker Schools. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he was Head Usher and also volunteered for many jobs including grounds keeping. Roger enjoyed playing cards, working with John Deere’s, hat collecting, gardening, and keeping the lawn looking nice. He was outgoing, friendly, and hardworking. Roger was devoted in faith and family, and loved his wife.