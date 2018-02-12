Rodd Potter, 48, Sartell

October 6, 1969 - February 10, 2018

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater for Rodd Potter, age 48, of Sartell who passed away at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 10, 2018. Interment will take place at a later day. Full military honors will take place after the services on Thursday at the funeral home in Clearwater.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14 and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Rodd was born on October 6, 1969 in Monticello, Minnesota to Thomas and Barbara (Brinda) Potter. He graduated from Tech High School in 1988. He served honorable in the United States Navy during Operation Desert Storm. Rodd was a member of the Sauk Rapids V.F.W. Post # 6992.

Rodd’s passion was riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Potter of Clearwater; sister Stacy Lee (Daniel) Mol of Annandale; brother, David (Kristy) Potter of Clearwater; nieces and nephews, Jacquelynn (Adam) Mol Sletten, Danielle (Marty) Lefebvre, Nicole Mol, Memphis and Griffin Potter; great nieces, Charleigh Mae Lefebvre and Ada Nicole Sletten.

Rodd was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; grandparents, John and Doris Brinda, and Peter and Delilah Potter.

The Potter Family would like to extend a Special Thank You to all those who have given their love and support through this difficult time.