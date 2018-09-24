ROCORI’s New Leader Aims to Make District Number One

COLD SPRING -- After just a few months of searching, the ROCORI School District has its leader for the future, Brad Kelvington .

Kelvington grew up in Olivia then taught in South Dakota for several years before becoming an administrator back in Minnesota for a few different schools. His most recent role was as superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools.

He was one of six interviewed for the ROCORI job.

Kelvington says he appreciates how his hiring was a community-wide effort.

"This was a big effort. When I interviewed, there was community members there, staff members, the board. So the community really did their homework to find the best candidate for them, and I am striving to meet that for our students."

He says his ultimate goal is to make ROCORI the best district in central Minnesota.

"We've got a ways to go to be that, but the spirit that I've seen when I've attended these district-wide community meetings is that we're all on the same page: we want to be the best."

In his first year, Kelvington wants to be as visible as possible. He says to be the best leader he can, the ROCORI community needs to know him well.

Kelvington takes over after long-time superintendent Scott Staska resigned after his arrest for indecent exposure.