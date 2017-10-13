ROCORI Wins Friday

ROCORI -- The final score was Hutchinson 7 and ROCORI 16.

At halftime the score was Hutchinson 7 and ROCORI 16. Going into the second half both teams were looking at keeping their game plans the same and to continue doing what they were doing in the first half.

After what was a pretty back and forth first half, the start of the second half was a completely different story. Both teams defense's were showing why both teams were undefeated going into tonight's game as no one would score in the entire third quarter.

Just like in the third quarter these two great defense's came to play. There would be no scoring in the fourth quarter as well but there was a key defensive play late in the game. That key play came with less then one minute left in the game and Hutchinson marching down the field but Hutchinson's quarterback Lane Glaser's pass was tipped and intercepted by ROCORI's Jordan Pemble to help seal the victory. Final score 16-7. With the loss Hutchinson moves to 6-1 on the season and will travel to play Sauk Rapids next Wednesday October 18th. With the win ROCORI moves to 7-0 on the season and will host Willmar next Wednesday October 18th.

Score's around the league when this game went final:

Apollo 20 and Big Lake 18

Tech 48 and Princeton 8

Bemidji 21 and Sartell 7

Zimmerman 27 and Cathedral 0

Albany 16 and Foley 0

Rogers 10 and Monticello 0