ROCORI to Interview Six Semi-Finalists For Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI may soon have a new leader for the districts long-term future, as they'll bring in six semi-finalists for their open superintendent spot.

In May, the school board hired the firm School Exec Connect to help them search for their new superintendent. The Edina-based firm has completed over 50 candidate placements over the past few years.

The candidates are:

Janell Bullard - Special Education Director with Meeker and Wright Special Education Co-op

- Special Education Director with Meeker and Wright Special Education Co-op Mark Grossklaus - Principal of Albert Lea High School

- Principal of Albert Lea High School Brad Kelvington - Superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools

- Superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools Julie Beddow-Schubert - Director of Teaching and Learning for Lakeville Schools

- Director of Teaching and Learning for Lakeville Schools James Wagner - Superintendent of Kimball Schools

- Superintendent of Kimball Schools Eric Skanson - Principal of Cold Spring Elementary

The firm held several focus groups between the board and community members to form a certain profile for the new superintendent. Kenneth Dragseth is the President and Owner of School Exec Connect. He says these profiles are a staple of how they handle things.

"Each one [district we work for] is different so we want to find the best match we can for the district, so we ensure we find the person they're looking for."

He adds that a few traits were heavily desired by the people in the ROCORI district.

"The ability to work well with the staff and community - the communication skills - a strong academic background, the ability to collaborate with the different constituencies like the business community and the public were all very important."

Dragseth says they ended up receiving 26 applications for the open position.

The board will hold interviews starting Tuesday at 2:30. They will narrow the list down from six to two or three candidates during this round. The board will then host dinners with the final two or three candidates yet this week.