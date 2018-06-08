Rocori Softball Falls Twice At State Tourney

The Winona Winhawks softball team defeated the Rocori Spartans 2-1 Thursday in the state tournament at Caswell Park in Mankato. The Spartans then lost 10-8 in the consolation bracket to Bemidji.

Winona's Annika Anderson tossed a no-hitter against Rocori in the early game, but the Spartans led the game 1-0 until the sixth inning. Caitlin Heinen's bases-loaded walk got Rocori on the board in the top of the second inning.

McKenzie Dufner started the game for the Spartans, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight. Heinen took the loss on the mound after allowing the walk-off single to Winona's Anderson in the bottom of the seventh.

Rocori suffered another walk-off loss in their second game of the day against Bemidji. Lumberjacks junior shortstop Evette Morgan drove in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then ended the game with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.