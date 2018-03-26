ROCORI School Board To Address Superintendent Arrest Monday

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board will be addressing plans to select an acting superintendent following the arrest of superintendent Scott Staska last week.

Staska was arrested in Waite Park for alleged indecent exposure at the Kwik Trip store at 458 Great Oak Drive.

Board Chair Kara Habben says Staska has been put on paid administrative leave.

During Monday's meeting the board will recommend two to four candidates for acting superintendent be interviewed as early as Thursday.