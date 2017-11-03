ROCORI Residents to Vote Tuesday on Technology Levy

COLD SPRING - Voters in the ROCORI school district are being asked to go to the polls on Tuesday. There's one question on the ballot asking for a levy of an additional $250,000 a year for the next 10 years.

Superintendent Scott Staska says it's a technology levy with three key themes. The first is keeping their current technology updated. The second is focusing on career and college readiness programs for students.

Making sure that we have the appropriate software and computer programs. And, that we're offering appropriate programs for our students.

Staska says the third theme is enhanced communications throughout the district, including an improved website and using social media more.

He says the school board recently refinanced three bonds to a lower rate, so if the question is approved on Tuesday the owner of a $150,000 home would see a $10 increase in their property taxes next year, but then their taxes would go back down to their current level for each of the remaining nine years.

Voting on Tuesday will be open from 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. in all three ROCORI communities.