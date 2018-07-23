ROCORI Officially Brings on New Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School District officially approved the employment of their new leader Monday night, Brad Kelvington .

In May, the school board hired the firm School Exec Connect to help them search for their new superintendent. The Edina-based firm has completed over 50 candidate placements over the past few years.

The firm received 26 applicants for the ROCORI position, of which six were interviewed.

Current Acting Superintendent John Thein says Kelvington was the right fit at the right time, and the district is in great hands moving forward.

"I think he's the right guy at the right time with the right skills. So I think he'll be a great fit for not only ROCORI but the larger community."

Kelvington, currently the Superintendent of the Aitkin School District entered contract negotiations with ROCORI two weeks ago after the board voted unanimously to pick him over two other finalists. He spent 11 years as Principal of Foley Middle School and has 28-years of education experience.

Kelvington takes over after long-time superintendent Scott Staska resigned after his arrest for indecent exposure.