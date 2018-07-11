ROCORI Narrows Superintendent Search to 3 Finalists
COLD SPRING -- Three people have emerged as the finalists for the job of superintendent of ROCORI schools.
In May, the school board hired the firm School Exec Connect to help them search for their new superintendent. The Edina-based firm has completed over 50 candidate placements over the past few years.
The finalists for the job are:
- Julie Beddow-Schubert - Director of Teaching and Learning for Lakeville Schools
- Brad Kelvington - Superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools
- James Wagner - Superintendent of Kimball Schools
Kenneth Dragseth is the President and Owner of School Exec Connect. He says these three finalists are great fits based on the profile they built.
"They're all strong leaders. They all have district-level experience. They are strong communicators and relationship builders, I think they really connected with the board on those things."
Since they were hired by the district, the firm held several focus groups between the board and community members to form a certain profile for the new superintendent.
Kelvington will interview with the board again Wednesday. Beddow-Schubert will interview Thursday and Wagner will be the final interview on Friday.
If all goes well the board hopes to make their decision later Friday night.