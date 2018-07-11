ROCORI Narrows Superintendent Search to 3 Finalists

The finalists for the job are:

Julie Beddow-Schubert - Director of Teaching and Learning for Lakeville Schools

Brad Kelvington - Superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools

James Wagner - Superintendent of Kimball Schools

Kenneth Dragseth is the President and Owner of School Exec Connect. He says these three finalists are great fits based on the profile they built.

"They're all strong leaders. They all have district-level experience. They are strong communicators and relationship builders, I think they really connected with the board on those things."

Since they were hired by the district, the firm held several focus groups between the board and community members to form a certain profile for the new superintendent.

Kelvington will interview with the board again Wednesday. Beddow-Schubert will interview Thursday and Wagner will be the final interview on Friday.

If all goes well the board hopes to make their decision later Friday night.