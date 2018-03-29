ROCORI Narrows Down Choice for Acting Superintendent

COLD SPRING -- In a matter of days, the ROCORI School Board has narrowed down a large list of candidates for acting superintendent to one.

Long-time superintendent Scott Staska was arrested recently for indecent exposure.

No "identifiable information" has been given about the possible replacement for Staska because the candidates didn't want to go through a highly-competitive, public process for a temporary position.

Board Member Sunny Hesse worked with the Minnesota School Boards Association to narrow the list of candidates. While no names have been publicly released yet, the chosen candidate has:

Immediate availability

A current superintendent license

20 years worth of experience

Has filled acting/interim roles before

Has experience with multi-building/multi-city districts

The board hopes to finalize the hiring process at a meeting on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.