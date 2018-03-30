ROCORI Names Acting Superintendent Pick

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board has named its acting superintendent.

Dr. John Thein will be brought in for a final interview on Tuesday. His name had been withheld to avoid a "competitive process" and to ensure other candidates and staff could be notified.

Thein has held two "interim" superintendent roles for MACCRAY Public Schools in Clara City, and St. Paul Public Schools. He's also held one acting superintendent role before. He also spent 17 years as the superintendent for Roseville Area Schools.