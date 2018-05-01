ROCORI Moving Ahead With Superintendent Search

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School District is trying to find a permanent superintendent as they move on after Scott Staska's resignation last month.

Staska, superintendent since 2002, quit after his arrest for indecent exposure.

The school board is moving forward by searching for a firm to help them handle finding Staska's replacement. The board has specific services they expect from the firm they hire, including:

Developing a candidate profile with input from the board and ROCORI community

Evaluating and ranking candidates

Helping the board develop a transition plan

Helping develop an appropriate contract for the final pick

Interim Superintendent John Thein says they want to use a firm, so they can narrow down a candidate quickly. He says using a firm can keep the process somewhat private, and avoid bringing everything to a public session.

"Anything that hits the school board, or me, is public information. So some of the candidates wouldn't like their current employers to know they're interested in a job in another district."

Thein says another reason the board wants to go with an outside firm, is because of how much the firm will do.

"They're going to pick one search firm, and that firm will solicit all of the information. They take care of the contract, the advertising, recruiting, etcetera."

Firm submissions will be reviewed by the board starting Thursday, and they'll select a finalist soon. Thein says the board hopes to have the superintendent job advertised by mid to late May.