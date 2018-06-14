Rocori Baseball Edges Red Wing

Rocori walked off Red Wing 3-2 in 8 innings to advance in the Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals at Dick Siebert Field in Minneapolis today.

Reed Reugemer singled in the game winning run to allow Rocori to walk off. The ball was almost caught by the Red Wing outfielder but it was dropped and ruled a hit. Rocori led for much of the game until Red Wing tied the game at 2 in the 7th inning.

Eli Emerson threw the first 6 2/3 innings with 2 runs allowed. Mason Primus recorded the final 4 outs to get the win. Brandon Gill had a double and triple at the plate for Rocori.