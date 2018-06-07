Rocori Advances To State Tourney

The Rocori Spartans baseball team beat Monticello 7-2 Wednesday at St. John's University to advance to the state tournament. The Spartans will play on Thursday at the University of Minnesota, with time to be determined.

Monticello jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs against Rocori starter Brady Klehr, but the Magic could not muster any more offense after that as Klehr allowed just the two runs on nine hits and two walks in a complete game effort.

Matt Koshiol, who had a game-winning, walk-off hit against Sartell last week, was 2-3 with a home run. Jack Steil added a pair of runs batted in for Rocori in the win as well.