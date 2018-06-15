Rocori Advances to Finals

Rocori Baseball advanced to the Class 3-A state tournament championship game with a 5-0 win over New Ulm Friday at Dick Siebert Field in Minneapolis.

Brandon Gill threw a complete game 4-hit shutout to earn the win. Mason Primus reached base 4 times and Jack Steil had a double and run scored. Rocori benefited from 5 New Ulm errors including 4 in the 3rd inning.

Rocori improves to 22-5 and will play Mahtomedi Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Class 3-A state championship game at Target Field. Mahtomedi beat Alexandria 1-0 in the other semifinal.