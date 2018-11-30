Rockville Bar Hosts Candy Cane Parade

Getty Images

ROCKVILLE-- The Hideaway Bar in Rockville is hosting a holiday activity-filled weekend with their Candy Cane Parade.

The fun begins Friday at 8:30 p.m. with an ugly sweater contest and live music by the Greggory James Band.

The event continues Saturday at 1:00 p.m. when kids can take pictures with Santa, make gingerbread houses, and roast marshmallows at a fire pit. There will also be hot chocolate, hot dogs, sleigh rides, and a house decorating contest.

The parade kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Saturday night. South 40 will be performing and the event runs until 9:30 p.m.