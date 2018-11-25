Rockin’ Christmas Lights Up St. Cloud [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- One South St. Cloud house is making the holiday season a little bit brighter.

For the last five or six years, Dale and Sharon Wegener have been putting on a Rockin’ Christmas Lights Show in their front yard.

The couple says they were inspired by other displays in central Minnesota, specifically that of George Simmons in Clearwater . Every year the show keeps growing. Dale Wegener says a couple of the neighbors have let them expand the show to three yards.

...went over and talked to Mary and then over to Noah and said can we expand our show? Well yeah, of course you can - because then they don't have to decorate with the lights and they get all the excitement.

You can drive by and tune in your radio, but the show is also interactive. Kids can drop off letters to Santa, get a free candy cane, walk around the displays, and even take their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Dale Wegener says he gets help from his three kids, and putting it all together is a family affair.

Their families come up and help. One does voiceover. One helps on the signs and stuff. One does the social media and a lot of the lights on the roof also.

All of the toys riding on the carousel, Ferris wheel, and teeter-totter displays were all handmade by a man in Princeton. The Wegeners gave them a fresh coat of paint and a new home. They charge nothing for the show and accept no donations. They simply wish to spread a little Christmas joy.

The show runs every night through New Year’s Eve at 1830 36th Street South, St Cloud. Sunday - Thursday nights they run from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights they run from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Santa & Mrs. Claus are there every Friday and Saturday Night in December from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.