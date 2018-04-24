Rockets Wallop Wolves Monday

The Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-100 Monday night at Target Center in game four of their playoff series. The Rockets now lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Houston pulled away with a monstrous third quarter in which they scored 50 points, just one point shy of a playoff record for points in a quarter. The Wolves trailed by just a single point at halftime, but were outscored 50-20 in the third as the game slipped away.

The Rockets hit 16 of their 43 three-point attempts, while the Wolves shot just 8-22 from beyond the arc, one game after connecting on 15 of 27 in their game three win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler added 19 points and Derrick Rose contributed 17 off the bench. James Harden led the Rockets with a game-high 36 points.