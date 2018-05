The Houston Rockets defeated the Timberwolves 126-108 Tuesday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 35-25 on the season with the loss.

The Timberwolves led 31-23 after one quarter but were outscored 42-28 in the fourth quarter. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 35 points and 12 rebounds, with James Harden leading the Rockets with 34 in the win.