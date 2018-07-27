Rock Pile Plays Host to WWE Legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- WWE Hall of Famer and fan-favorite former wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan stopped by the St. Cloud Rox game Thursday night.

Everyone who wanted one got his signature, "HHOOOOOOO".

Hacksaw was there to throw out the first pitch, spend time with fans and sign autographs. He says in the four decades he's spent as a wrestler, he's still amazed by the popularity of the industry.

"In the 40 plus years I've been wrestling, every state in the union, every province in Canada, and 31 countries, it's amazing the appeal of professional wrestling. The great fans all over the world, and some of the greatest right here in St. Cloud."

Hacksaw spent a lot of time talking to fans about the "old days" of the WWE. He says one of his favorite memories was seeing his name in lights at Madison Square Garden.

"What I remember most -- after growing up in a small town in upstate New York -- and my dad bringing me down to Madison Square Garden as a little kid, to go back as an adult and see your name at MSG "Hacksaw Duggan versus Andre the Giant" was the thrill of a lifetime."

Fans were able to take photos, and have anything from baseballs to comics to action figures signed by the wrestling legend. They also had mini versions of his signature 2x4 for fans to have signed.

Over 100 fans lined up to meet Hacksaw.