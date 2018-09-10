Rochester Police Investigating man’s Fatal Shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) _ Police in Rochester say the person who shot and killed a man at a mobile home park apparently had targeted the victim.

The shooting at Bob's Trailer Court happened about 4 a.m. Monday. Police say 38-year-old Brandon Matthew Arndt of Rochester responded to a knock on his door and was shot in the face.

Another person in the trailer was awakened by the gunshot and called 911.

Arndt was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are looking for a suspect. Investigators are securing a warrant to search the trailer home.