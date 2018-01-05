Rochester Native Named Kid Correspondent at Super Bowl [VIDEO]

ROCHESTER -- A 7th grade student from Rochester will be on the field for Super Bowl 52.

Manasa Yerriboyina from Friedell Middle School was announced the winner of the 2107 NFL Play 60 Super Kid Contest presented by Danimals during Good Morning America Friday.

The nationwide contest was about showing how she encourages peers to stay active and make positive change in their community.

Yerriboyina plays tennis, football, badminton and basketball. She will present the game ball to an NFL official on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This marks the 10 year for the NFL Play 60 program.