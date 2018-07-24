Robert O. Nicol, Sr., 103, St. Cloud

April 9, 1915 - July 23, 2018

Robert O. Nicol was born on April 9, 1915 to Charles and Margaret (Orr) Nickel in Waupaca, Wisconsin. He attended Waupaca High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business in 1941. After graduation he entered the Army as a commissioned officer through ROTC and spent 21 months in Europe during WWII receiving 4 campaign ribbons. Bob obtained the rank of Major and was a proud Army Retiree.

Bob married Margaret (Marguerite) J. Hinschberger on March 13, 1943 at Camp Croft, SC. After the war they lived in Wausau, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, prior to settling in St. Cloud, MN in 1948. Bob represented the Wausau Insurance Company from 1946 to 1976. He was active in the St. Cloud community with the Chamber of Commerce Sports and Recreation committee, United Way, Home Plate Club, VFW 428, American Legion Post 76, Knights of Columbus, charter member of the Holy Spirit Parish, charter President of the Sertoma Club. He was proud to volunteer at the VA Center where he received wonderful medical care. Bob was a member of the St. Cloud Country Club since 1948, an avid Badger fan, and a regular at the St. Cloud YMCA.

Survived by children, Bob Jr. (Barbara) of Plymouth, MN, Dave of St. Cloud, Jim (Barbara) of St. Cloud and Mary of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, Tom Nicol (Elizabeth) of Deephaven, MN and Tara Lennon of Deephaven, MN; great granddaughters, Carson and Makenna Lennon and Marguerite Nicol. Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Marguerite and grandson Timothy.

Thank you to the providers at the VA Medical Center, CentraCare Clinics, St. Cloud Hospital, St. Benedict’s Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the attentive care given to Dad.

Memorials can be made to Holy Spirit Church, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Poor Clares Monastery, Salvation Army or donor’s choice.