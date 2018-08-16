Robert Michael Peterson, 71, St. Cloud, formerly of Chanhassen

November 26, 1946 - August 15, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Robert Michael Peterson age 71 of St. Cloud, MN formerly of Chanhassen, MN. Mr. Peterson died on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the St. Cloud, Hospital. The Reverend Jose Chetoor of St. Augustine’s Parish will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Mr. Peterson was born on November 26, 1946 at Rush City, MN, the son of George and Daisy (Noreen) Peterson. He grew up and attended and graduated from Rush City High School. He then was drafted into the United States Army in 1966. Robert served his country for two years in Vietnam as a helicopter chief and returned to the Minneapolis area after his honorable discharge. He then joined Western Airlines working for them for 17 years in Air Freight, at the Ticket counter, and the also worked the gates and later worked for Main Line Travel for 17 years.

He was united in marriage to Patricia Revenig on September 6, 1969 at St. Augustine’s Parish in St. Cloud. They then made their home in Chanhassen, MN. This was their home until May of 2016 when they moved to St. Cloud.

Bob enjoyed traveling with Pat, he loved sports hitting a hole-in-one in golf and scoring a 300 bowling and played on the Chanhassen Riviera Baseball Team for several years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, a former member of St. Hubert Catholic Church in Chanhassen, was a 25-year member of American Legion Post #580 of Chanhassen, and Chanhassen Lion’s Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob is survived by; his wife of almost 49 years, Pat of St. Cloud, one sister Joyce (Dick) Russ of Brooklyn Park, MN and Charles (Mary) Peterson of Lewisville, NC, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.