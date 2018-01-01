Robert Louis “Bob” Forsyth, 94, St. Cloud

July 13, 1923 - December 30, 2017

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Christ Church Newman Center for Robert Louis "Bob" Forsyth, who passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Friends may call between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Church. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 7:45 p.m on Wednesday.

Bob was born July 13, 1923 in Elk River, Minnesota to Louis Blaine and Margaret (Friel) Forsyth. He married Bernadette "Bernie" Osendorf on February 7, 1944 at Sts. Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Elrosa. Bob worked as a telegrapher and agent for the Northern Pacific / Burlington Northern Railroad.

Bob had many interests including a fascination with words and crossword puzzles, card games, history and travel. He had an impish sense of humor and loved a good joke or a bad pun. A warm and fun loving man, people were drawn to his gentle manner. He was a loyal and supportive husband and generous father.

Survivors include son, Patrick (Elena), of Tulsa, OK and their sons, Connor (Holly) Austin, TX and Patrick (Rebecca) Pittsburgh, PA, and daughter, Patricia Dubow (Jim); sons, Kipp (Kristy), of Falcon Heights, Ari, of St. Cloud and daughter, Resa, also of St. Cloud, and five grandchildren, Lillian, Levi, Louis Robert, Landon and Ivana; sister-in- law, June Forsyth, many loving nieces and nephews and godchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Joe, Jim, and Dave; sister, Eloise Oscarson; an infant son and daughters, Norbert, Pamela and Peggy.