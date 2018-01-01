Robert John Schreifels, 56, Foley

December 27, 2017

Robert John Schreifels, 56, of Foley died Wednesday, December 27, 2017. A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held at New Life Church, 931 Norman Ave N, Foley, Minnesota on January 6, 2018 from 2-5 PM with a Prayer Service at 3:00 PM.

Robert was the definition of a family man, who loved his wife dearly and was a devoted father who cherished his moments with his grandchildren. Everyone was always laughing around Rob due to his goofy attitude and prankish antics. Cheering on the Vikings every Sunday and working on his sports cars were a few of his many passions. Music always played a huge role in Robert's life, as he was a musician part of the Traverler's Quartet specializing in the guitar and drums. He passed on that love of music to his children.

God's Word and love always influenced Rob in his life and he was very passionate about the teachings of Yeshua, His Savior. He had a heart for Ysrael and all things Hebraic.

Rob is survived by his wife, Jodi of Foley and sons and daughters; Andrew, Alexander, Alicia, Amanda and April as well as 10 grandchildren and sister, Karen (Pete) Svihel and his brother, James (Desirea). He was preceded in death by his parents, Celestine and Linda (Hansen) Schreifels.

In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to donate to the family in any way, donations can be sent to Jodi Schreifels, PO Box 386, Foley, MN 56329. If you would prefer an online donation you can send it via PayPal to amanda.schreifels@yahoo.com