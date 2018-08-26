Robert E. “Bob” Danzl, 83, St. Cloud

August 22, 1935 - August 22, 2018

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert E. “Bob” Danzl, age 83, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bob was born on August 22, 1935 in St. Cloud to Sylvester and Mary Danzl. He married Gerty Kuffel on July 5, 1958 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Bob was a very independent man all of his life. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, walking, staying very active and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his sons; Kirk (Luann) of Maple Grove, Scott of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Allison (Matthew) Norton and Kalvin Danzl; brother, Donald (Pat); sister-in-law, Marion; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife in 2010; brothers, Richard, Sylvester and Ray; and one infant brother.