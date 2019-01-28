Robert Duane Butterfield, 88, Princeton

July 25, 1930 - January 26, 2019

Robert D. Butterfield passed away peacefully at his home in Princeton, Minnesota on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the age of 88. Robert Duane Butterfield was born on July 25, 1930 to Roy and Ruth (Torgeson) Butterfield in St. Paul, Minnesota. He spent most of his childhood growing up on a farm in North Dakota with his family. After high school, Bob served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was in active duty for four years on a carrier ship, The Boxer. After returning home, he attended Concordia College. Bob worked for the Soo Line Railroad, and then was a United States Postal Service mail carrier until his retirement in 1986. He continued working at Anoka County Corrections, doing lab analysis and drug screenings until 2004. He was married to Mardelle Ihns in Anoka.

Bob walked strongly in his faith as a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed watching birds and other animals in nature. He enjoyed gardening vegetables, and creating beautiful stained glass creations. Bob was also passionate about woodcarving. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mardelle; children, Karen (Al) Schlosser of Delano, Jeff (Char) Butterfield of Big Lake, Michael Butterfield of Big Lake, and Rebecca Butterfield of St. Paul; grandchildren, Jack, Rodney, Anthony, and Angela; great-grandson, Robert; and siblings, Ronald (Gloria) Butterfield, and Elizabeth Paulsen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Russel Butterfield; and brother-in-law, Wayne Paulsen.

Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, Minnesota for their steeple fund.