Robert C. Brenny, 77, St. Cloud, formerly of Albany

March 23, 1940 - March 15, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Robert C. Brenny, age 77 of St. Cloud, formerly of Albany will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 20 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Bob died peacefully on Thursday, with his family at his side at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. Burial with full military honors will be at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday and again after 10:00 AM on Tuesday, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin-Brenny Funeral Home.

Bob was born March 23, 1940 in Holdingford to Stanley and Adeline (Lampert) Brenny. He graduated from the Holdingford High School and served the U.S. Air Force from 1958 until 1963 and was in the Air Force reserves until 1964. He returned to central Minnesota and owned Brenny Granite City Ambulance Service in St. Cloud. Bob married Pat Westendorf on August 3, 1968 in Melrose. Bob graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Mortuary Science. In 1972, he sold the Ambulance service to Murphy Ambulance and purchased the Schafer general store and funeral home in Albany. He closed the general store portion shortly after. Bob also drove bus for Trobec’s Bus Service in St. Stephen. In 1975, he purchased the Brenny Funeral Home in Holdingford from his father, Stan. Bob operated the funeral homes until he retired in 2001. He was an active member of Professional Rescue Instructors of Minnesota (PRIM) teaching other ambulance crews, fire and rescue squads, and organizing simulated disaster scenes. In 1981, Bob was recognized by the Albany Education Association for his outstanding teaching including; community education CPR classes, first aid, and death and dying. He also taught death and dying classes to high school students and gave presentations to parent groups on talking to children about death. Bob was on the Albany City Council in 1991 and from 2001 through March 15, 2006. From 1992 through 1998, Bob was the Mayor of Albany, MN. Bob was well known as the leader of the Bob Brenny Band. He and his band performed polka music across the Midwest and had radio shows on KASM in Albany and KRNC in Buffalo for many years. Bob was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the Albany American Legion, the Minnesota Funeral Directors Association, and the National Funeral Directors Association.