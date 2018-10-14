Robert “Bob” Sitzman, 57, Little Falls

October 1, 1961 - October 14, 2018

Robert "Bob" Sitzman 57 year old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, October 14 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 12 year fight with Prostate Cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 19 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Langager officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 P.M. on Thursday evening and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A parish prayer service will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Robert “Bob” Sitzman was born February, 1, 1961 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls to the late Ervin “Stubby” and Alice (Sader) Sitzman. Bob grew up in Buckman, MN. He attended elementary school in Buckman and graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1979. Bob attended the University of Minnesota in Morris, St. Cloud State and St. Cloud Technical College graduating in 1985. He was united in marriage to Mary Gwost on May 23, 1987 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. Bob worked for Appert's Food Service/Sysco as an information systems manager. He was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church serving on the Religious Education Board and was a Eucharistic Minister. He volunteered for CHI/Hospice. Bob was a member of the Prostate Cancer Support Group. He was an advocate for Prostate Cancer awareness. He enjoyed riding bicycles and participated in the MS Tram Ride, watching the Minnesota sports teams, Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild and St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey and photography. Bob was a #1 fan of Mickey Mouse and anything Disney. Bob loved to travel to various states and places in Minnesota.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary of Little Falls; daughter, Christina “Christy” (Caleb) Jester of Mounds View; brothers, John “Chip” (Melissa Jobe) Sitzman of Olathe, KS, Douglas “Doug” (Dana) of Danielsville, GA, Kenneth “Ken” Sitzman of Eau Claire, WI; René (Jeff) Swanson of Monticello and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin “Stubby” (Alice) Sitzman; infant son, Michael Sitzman; grandparents, John (Eva) Sitzman, Henry (Sarah) Sader.