Robbinsdale Man Charged in Shooting Death of Boy in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Robbinsdale man has been charged in
connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Fridley.

Zakariya Hassan Ahmed was charged Thursday in Anoka County District Court with
second degree murder. Judge Kristin Larson set bail at $1 million.

Prosecutors say Mohanned Abdul Haviz Abukdeir was found along the side of a
road in Fridley early Monday. Police say he died from a single gunshot wound to
the neck.

Ahmed's next court appearance is scheduled Aug. 3.

