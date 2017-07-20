Robbinsdale Man Charged in Shooting Death of Boy in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Robbinsdale man has been charged in

connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Fridley.

Zakariya Hassan Ahmed was charged Thursday in Anoka County District Court with

second degree murder. Judge Kristin Larson set bail at $1 million.

Prosecutors say Mohanned Abdul Haviz Abukdeir was found along the side of a

road in Fridley early Monday. Police say he died from a single gunshot wound to

the neck.

Ahmed's next court appearance is scheduled Aug. 3.