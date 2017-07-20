Robbinsdale Man Charged in Shooting Death of Boy in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. (AP) _ A 19-year-old Robbinsdale man has been charged in
connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Fridley.
Zakariya Hassan Ahmed was charged Thursday in Anoka County District Court with
second degree murder. Judge Kristin Larson set bail at $1 million.
Prosecutors say Mohanned Abdul Haviz Abukdeir was found along the side of a
road in Fridley early Monday. Police say he died from a single gunshot wound to
the neck.
Ahmed's next court appearance is scheduled Aug. 3.