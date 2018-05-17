Road Construction on Stearns County Highway 50 Begins Monday

COLD SPRING -- A large road construction project in the middle of Stearns County gets underway Monday.

County Highway 50 connects the communities of Avon and Cold Spring and will be completely redone with all new pavement.

Crews will begin grinding off the existing pavement Monday between the north end of Cold Spring to County Road 159 in Avon. Paving of the roadway will begin approximately two weeks later.

Local traffic will continue to have access but all other traffic is encouraged to use alternate routes.