SARTELL -- You will soon be able to eat while hearing the roar of the mighty Mississippi River in Sartell.

The Riverboat Depot plans to add an outdoor patio to the rear end of the building.

The plans were approved by the Sartell City Council during Monday night's meeting. Co-owner Brian Johnston says while outdoor patios are not a new concept, having it next the Mississippi River is a first for central Minnesota.

"We have a lot of customers who've suggested about it, and we've been thinking about it for a few years. And realize that it'd be pretty popular, and it'd be the only one in central Minnesota overlooking the river."

The proposed plans call for a 20x26 foot patio to seat about 40 people. Johnston says they hope to have it open by spring.

"Well, we're trying to get the patio -- the concrete filled -- this fall. And hopefully, in the spring finish up the railings and everything else."

Johnston says they don't believe they will have to cut down any trees to help with sight lines. He says they plan to open the patio seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. per city noise ordinance requirements.

The Riverboat Depot is located off of Riverside Avenue South.