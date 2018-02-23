Rita E. Klein, 92, Richmond

January 10, 1926 – February 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul in Richmond, MN for Rita E. Klein, age 92, who died Wednesday at the Paynesville Hospital surrounded by her loving and caring family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the funeral home.

Rita was born in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Theresa (Behnen) Feldhege. She married Joseph N. Klein on September 13, 1950 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Rita had a strong faith and was very active in her parish. She was a homemaker, a talented quilter, enjoyed gardening, watching the MN Twins, and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Rita was a wonderful cook and hostess who was always orchestrating social events. She was an independent, active woman who will be greatly missed by her family.

Survivors include her children, Jan (Adam) Jaskowiak, Fred (Wendy), Mark (Irene), Ted (Jane), Terri Mergen (Donny Bernard), Marlene (Vic) Schlangen, Joe (Lila), Larry (Linda), John (Deanna), Rob (Bev), Lori (Craig) Lieser; daughter-in-law, Ann McClintock; 34 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; sons, Tom and James; son-in-law, Carl Mergen.

The family would like to thank the Paynesville Hospital for their exceptional and loving care they gave our Mother.