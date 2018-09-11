Rita Clara Huberty, 82, Jacobs Prairie

April 16, 1936 - September 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Rita Clara Huberty age 82, who died Monday at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 3:45 p.m. followed by a Rosary with Catholic United Financial. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. in the church.

Rita was born on April 16, 1936, in Albany, MN to John and Mary (Heinen) Bloch. She married Richard Joseph Huberty on June 2, 1964 in Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany MN. Rita and Richard farmed together in Jacobs Prairie. They spent many years volunteering playing music and singing together. She loved to bake, play cards, dancing and enjoyed listening to country and old-time music. Rita was a member of St. James Parish, St. Ann’s Women’s Society and St James Choir.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Jean (Ross) Schrankler, Joan (Steve) Gutenberg, Julie (Kellace) McDaniel; 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Florence Petrich, Edwin Bloch, Marcella Stangler, Leo (Patricia) Bloch, David Bloch, Alfred (Mary) Bloch, Robert (Carol) Bloch, Patricia Colliander; in-laws, Theresa Bloch, Marcella Bloch, Donald Huberty, George (Annabelle) Nistler, Millie (Louis Vogel) Huberty, Mervyn (Rita) Fleischhacker; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Bloch; siblings, Agnes Stock, Raymond Bloch, Angeline Stangler, Norbert Bloch; in-laws, Wilfred Stock, Joseph Petrich, Eleanor Bloch, John Stangler, Ambrose Stangler, Mary Ellen Bloch, Marvin Huberty, and Lucille Huberty.